Looking for the hotspot to eat after a day up at Winter Park Resort? In search of a filet paired beautifully with a glass of wine? Look no further than Deno's Mountain Bistro, voted best après ski restaurant, best wine list and best restaurant in Winter Park.

Deno Kutrumbos bought the restaurant in 1976, naming it Deno's Swiss House and Coachman Tavern. Over the next 40 years Deno and his sons created a lasting impression on the town of Winter Park, giving rise to one of the best and most recognizable restaurants in the county. Today Deno's son Nick Kutrumbos keeps the tradition of excellent service and high-end dining alive.

"We want to provide an affordable yet upscale dining experience that families and adults will like," said Ryan Jennings, general manager and sommelier at Deno's. "I think it holds true to the atmosphere Deno created and Nick's been upholding since he took over.

"We always want to make sure we can keep the locals happy. We always want to make sure we've got our roots strong and firm in the ground so we can carry that over to the seasonal guests who come in on vacation."

Deno's is known best for their steaks and award winning wine list. Deno's received the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Deno's Mountain Bistro celebrated their 40th birthday last year, cementing their place as one of Winter Park's most iconic landmarks.