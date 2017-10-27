Innate natural beauty, world-class recreation and opulent luxury abound at Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa.

The resort opened in 1937 and was purchased by Bob and Suzanne Fanch in 2001. Over the last 16 years the resort has grown from a modest 600-acre ranch to 6,000 acres of one of Colorado's preeminent resort destinations.

"They very much had a mission of creating a beautiful place to recreate in a thoughtful, sustainable way," said Meg Milligan, chief marketing officer for Devil's Thumb Ranch. "Everything they've done really has been purposeful."

The ranch features over 100 lodging rooms, world-class cross-country skiing, three restaurants, full service spa, multiple venues for weddings and special events and a myriad of other recreational and luxury activities.

The resort also boasts a dedicated staff of nearly 300 employees, including standout Activities Manager Marie-Ange Anderson who was voted best ski instructor in the county, and Group Sales Manager Sam Martell who placed as one of Grand County's best wedding planners.

"Marie-Ange is the epitome of the Colorado active lifestyle expert," said Milligan. "Whether it is guiding a cross-country ski group or taking a group of for a mountain biking trip, she really lives and breathes it."

While the resort is known internationally for it's skiing and outdoor recreation, the ranch offers something for everyone.

"I think we have a diversity of offerings," said Milligan. "Whether it's going for a ride with our horseback wrangler and learning about nature, or just star gazing we really pride ourselves on having high quality service. They're not coming to a hotel to sleep for a night. They're really coming to experience the true Colorado ranch experience."