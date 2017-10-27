Right in the heart of downtown Winter Park is a quaint little taproom that is small in size, but big on flavor. Hideaway Park Brewery, owned and operated by brewer Andy Brumenschenkel, is a favorite of locals and visitors alike and offers a wide selection of house beers on tap, all brewed by Brumenschenkel right at the brewery.

Hideaway Park Brewery first opened its doors a little over three years ago and since then their status as the go to spot for locally brewed beer has only grown. Hideaway Park focuses on one thing only, their core mission of beer. They typically offering around 11 different varieties.

Beers at the Hideaway Park Brewery run the gamut from smooth, easy drinking summertime classics to heavy, hearty and robust beers perfect for the end of a long day on the slopes. When you stop in to Hideaway Park you will likely be greeted by one of the breweries team of three employees, or maybe by a packed house of friendly locals from the Fraser Valley, telling tall tales about the day's adventures.

Be sure to look for their 2018 Mug Club program, set to kick off in November shortly before opening day at Winter Park Resort.