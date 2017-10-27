Grand County abounds with nonprofit organizations but there is one in particular that is near and dear to the hearts of many citizens who call Middle Park home, Mountain Family Center.

Originally established in 1979 as the Fraser Valley Women's Resource Center, and changed its name to Mountain Family Center in 2000. They have locations in both Granby and Kremmling and provide assistance to local families through numerous programs.

Mountain Family Center hosts a weekly totes program, providing local youngsters with donated food items, in both East and West Grand School Districts. They also operates year-round food pantries at their locations in Granby and Kremmling. During holidays Mountain Family Center holds a basket handout program.

As part of their community support efforts Mountain Family Center offers a coat closet and thrift store and provides rent, mortgage and utility assistance to families in need. They also have a comprehensive cancer support program for county residents undergoing treatment.