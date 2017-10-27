Ms. Joan Miyauchi

For well over two full decades now local teacher Joan Miyauchi has helped shepherd the young minds of Middle Park into adulthood. Originally from Iowa Miyauchi, who has been an educator for nearly 30 years, currently works as a kindergarten teacher at Granby Elementary School.

Miyauchi was recognized by the citizens of Grand County as the best Kindergarten through eighth-grade teacher for our Best of Grand 2017 publication. Miyauchi explained what she sees as the most important aspects of her chosen career.

"As a kindergarten teacher you have to love your job," Miyauchi said. "And you also have to love those you are teaching."

Miyauchi said she derives great joy from the connections she forms with her young students. She particularly relishes seeing the success and educational advancements her former students achieve as they transition into adulthood; and after 22 years working for the East Grand School District she has watched many classes make the long transition from first day of school through graduation.

She explained it is the quality of the East Grand administration and her amazing colleagues that have kept her motivated year after year.

"I have been inspired, challenged, and motivated by them," Miyauchi said. "To become the teacher I am today."

For Miyauchi helping the fresh minds of Grand County grow and "reach their potential" is what keeps her motivated after 28 years in education.