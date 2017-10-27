Grand County has more than its fair share of dining establishments, but there is only one Pearl Dragon.

Pearl Dragon, located in Granby on Highway 40, is a quintessential Chinese food restaurant owned and operated by the Grand County's Long family. The Longs opened Pearl Dragon in 2004 and celebrated the 13th anniversary of the restaurant's opening on Sept. 27 this year. The restaurant's name is derivation of the owner’s name, Long, which is cantonese for dragon.

At Pearl Dragon you will find a wide variety of lip smacking dishes from moo shu shrimp to kung pao chicken. You will also find a friendly and attentive staff including four of the Longs themselves who work to keep the restaurant successful. Pearl Dragon employs as many as 10 individuals during their busy months, including the Longs.

Lin Long is commonly known as the face of Pearl Dragon in Middle Park and often represents the restaurant in a formal sense. For Lin Pearl Dragon's success is all about the experience given to customers.

"About 90 percent of our customers are locals," Lin said with a sense of pride. "We treat our customers like friends. They are more like friends than customers."