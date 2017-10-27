Tabernash Tavern began with a building and a dream.

In 2007 owners David McKnight and Chef Alberto Sapien spotted a unique looking building in Tabernash, and decided to turn it into a restaurant. A year later The Tabernash Tavern was born, and nearly ten years after it's doors opened, residents voted it Best Restaurant, Grand County.

The restaurant's main draw is the rotating menu designed by Chef Alberto, who honed his talents for cooking over years as the executive chef at the Denver Country club, Denver Petroleum Club, Ranch House, the Shed and Untamed Steakhouse.

"I think the most exciting thing about our restaurant is that the menu changes constantly," said Maura McKnight, bookkeeper for the restaurant and wife of David McKnight. "It's nice that locals can always come and try something special. They never have to have the same thing twice."

The Tabernash Tavern also has a superb wine list, and was just awarded the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for the fourth straight year. The restaurant also features live music and a daily happy hour.

"I couldn't be more excited," said McKnight. "That is just the best award the locals could give us. It's nice that there's some confirmation that what we're doing is well received because it's a very tough business to be in. This is some great affirmation that what we're doing is right."