Biking hacks | SkyHiNews.com

Wrap duct tape or electrical tape around pump to always have some handy.

Store sunscreen and/or Chamonix butter in contact lens case.

Store multi tool, chain breaker, tire levelers and CO2 cartridges in glasses case.

Clip less peddles make for a perfect beer bottle openers.

Keep a small amount of lube in a travel size container.

Old inner tubes make perfect resistance bands for stretching.

Tape two old toothbrushes together to clean your chain.

Throw a half-filled water bladder in the freezer the night before a ride to ensure ice-cold water.

Cut old bar grips to use as fork stanchion protectors when traveling.

Clean your GoPro housing in the dishwasher.

