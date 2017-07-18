Camping hacks | SkyHiNews.com

Pitch your tent entrance facing into the wind to discourage mosquitoes from congregating.

Use foam floor tiles for a softer, more comfortable tent floor.

Point a headlamp into a jug of water for an instant lantern.

Make travel coffee bags out of coffee filters and dental floss.

Make single-use soap leaves from a bar of soap and a vegetable peeler.

Make an easy-to-carry fire starter with a cardboard-only egg carton and match light charcoal.

Add bundles of sage to a campfire to keep mosquitoes away.

Bring microfiber towels — they're super absorbent and lightweight.

Freeze gallon jugs of water and place them in your cooler.

Save those little silica gel packs and store them with your cookware to help prevent rust.

Remove your insoles and stuff a dry shirt or some newspaper in your boots overnight to dry them out.

Avoid the mess of cracked eggs around the campfire by prepping the eggs at home and storing the scrambled egg mixture in a lidded plastic bottle.

