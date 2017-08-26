Bret Michaels, Dee Snider and the Rick Lewis Project came to Winter Park this weekend to rock an electrified crowd of thousands at Hideaway Park for the Winter Park Music Festival.

The festival started off early with the Rick Lewis Project, just after noon, and rapidly picked up the pace with a stellar performance from Twisted Sister's Dee Snider.

"Dee Snider was great, and I just love this," said Lynn Contreras from Colorado Springs. "In the Springs you can never do anything like this. That's why we come up."

The crowd went berserk as 80's superstar and Poison front man Bret Michael's took the stage to an awe-inspiring performance of Talk Dirty to Me, encouraging the crowd to sing along and reaching into the mass to pay tribute to his fans.

Michael's spoke passionately about supporting the troops in the United States military, and talked about his own struggles as a type one diabetic. He said he was raising money at the concert for the Wounded Warrior Project, and for local diabetes programs.

"We've seen Bret Michael's in multiple locations, he always tears it up," said Scott Driggs from Omaha. "He's always going to get everybody on their feet."

Michaels didn't disappoint.

Completely engaged, the bandana-touting crowd left happy, with ringing ears.