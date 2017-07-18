Relax in natural hot springs | SkyHiNews.com

Thirty-five thousand feet below the surface of the earth, the heat of volcanic rock is released through countless fissures that spread out through the earth's crust.

In Hot Sulphur Springs, there are seven natural springs flowing above the largest fissure that have been flowing constantly for hundreds of years, surfacing at about 104 degrees Fahrenheit to 126 degrees Fahrenheit. Over 200,000 gallons of natural hot mineral-rich water flow through our 21 mineral pools and baths every day at controlled temperatures of 95 degrees to 112 degrees Fahrenheit. We do not add chemicals, filter or re-circulate our mineral water.

Minerals in the water include sodium, sulfate, chloride, silica, potassium, calcium, fluoride, magnesium and trace elements of arsenic and lithium, all of which are good for the inside and outside of the body. There are no abrasive minerals or harmful elements in our water. Our water is drinkable as well.

A historical tradition

The first inhabitants of the springs were the Ute Indians, who believed in the healing qualities of the waters. They referred to them as "big medicine" and "magic waters."

The Ute Indians would bath themselves, their horses and dogs, children and women in the water; particularly in that order. They often set their winter hunting camps beneath the natural shelter, which is created by the bluffs enclosing the Byers Canyon that adjoins the property.

In 1840, William Byers became the first white man to discover these hot springs. Recognizing the economic potential of the baths and the surrounding area, he decided to acquire the land. With the aid of the U.S. Cavalry and the courts, he somewhat deviously took control of the hot springs and eventually named the little town, Hot Sulphur Springs.

The resort has continued to operate for 140 years.

In 1997, after an extensive renovation, the Ute tribal spiritual leader blessed the waters at our grand opening ceremony. Almost 1,000 people had attended this ceremony. To this day, the Ute Indians have once again been welcome to use the hot springs.

The area is blessed by enjoying renewed recognition and attendance and are considered one of the best natural hot mineral springs resorts and spas in the country.