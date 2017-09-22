13 miles of Cabin Creek Road to reopen after hazard tree cutting

Forest officials from the Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho National Forest plan to re-open Cabin Creek Road to all motorized users on Sept. 27. The road was closed on Aug. 10 to ensure public safety during three hazard tree cutting and salvage projects conducted along approximately 13 miles of the road.

Jon Morrissey, Sulphur District Ranger said, "While the closure was in place, heavy equipment and log trucks could travel and work safely along the roads with minimal risk to the general public. We originally planned to re-open the road on November 1 but as the projects wrap-up, there has been a decrease in truck and heavy equipment traffic which allows us to lift the closure. Even though logging truck activity is less intense, logging and hauling continues in this area and visitors must be cautious and assure responsibility for personal safety."

Morrissey noted that most of the trees cut and removed were infested by the mountain pine beetle and posed a safety hazard if not taken down. Cabin Creek Road is located approximately 15 miles northwest of Granby on Highway 125.

The three projects completed in this area are the Phantom Roadside Stewardship project, the Seven Sisters Salvage and the Elk Corral Salvage Timber projects. By removing dead, dying and hazardous trees, these projects collectively improved safety and quality of travel along the roads, reduced fuel loadings, improved hazardous fuels reduction and helped provide an economic benefit to the local community.