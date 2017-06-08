18 years of golf: Grand Classic returns | SkyHiNews.com

The Grand Classic Golf Tournament returns to Grand County next weekend, celebrating its 18th birthday, courtesy of the Grand Foundation and the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District.

The two day tournament takes place June 16 and 17 and will be played at both the Pole Creek Golf Club and Golf Granby Ranch. Over 200 golfers will come out to compete and help raise funds for the Grand Foundation and the recreation district's youth programs.

The Grand Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps to fund other local non-profits in Grand County including the food banks at Mountain Family Center, Headwater Trails Alliance, and the Grand County Rural Health Network. The district hosts recreation and activities for residents of the county such as summer camps, gymnastics, biking and much more.

"Its truly a great collaborative effort," said Megan Ledin, executive director of the Grand Foundation. "We've been partnering together for a long time, and we net an excess of $50,000 every year. One-hundred percent of the money raised goes right back out to the community."

Ledin estimated that the tournament has resulted in almost $300,000 in charitable donations over the last 10 years.

Competitors will play best ball, and scores will be tallied over both days. Players will have the opportunity to play on both courses. At the end of play Saturday, winners of three tiers will be given prizes.

On Friday the Base Lodge at Granby Ranch will play host to a fundraising dinner, which is open to the public. Tickets cost $35 and are available at the door. The dinner also offers a silent auction and live music by Osborne & Key.

After play on Saturday there will be an afternoon cocktail party at the Pole Creek Golf Course Club House, featuring raffles, awards and a putting contest.

The Grand Foundation and the recreation district held two different golf tournaments in the past, but consolidated events 10 years ago. The 18th anniversary is a celebration of the Grand Foundation's participation in the event.

Making the tournaments possible are over 30 corporate sponsors helping to fund the Grand Foundation, including the towns of Fraser and Granby, YMCA of the Rockies, Winter Park Resort, Sky-Hi News and many more.

"I couldn't say enough about Winter Park Resort," said Ledin. "We couldn't exist without them, and they're the reason we started."