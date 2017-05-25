2 appointed to Grand Lake board after resignations | SkyHiNews.com

The last few months have been tumultuous for the town of Grand Lake. Pointed debates about new development projects and the town's much beloved fireworks displays followed the recent resignations of two town trustees.

Grand Lake's governing board has been two trustees short since January when Trustees Jim Gasner and Lance Sabo resigned from their seats, who cited their reason for resignation as a general sense of dysfunction within the town and a lack of consistency in how town codes and policies are applied.

That dynamic changed, however, in early May when the board voted to approve the appointment of two new trustees, Shawn Bruegger and Nicole Solgot.

Bruegger and Solgot were appointed and sworn into their positions during the May 8 regular board meeting.

Originally from Lee's Summit, Mo., Bruegger has lived in Grand Lake for five years including a stint spent working for the National Park Service and living within the borders of Rocky Mountain National Park. The small business owner operates his own landscaping and home maintenance business called Basecamp Home Solutions and Landscaping. Bruegger is the husband of Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce Director Samantha Bruegger.

"I feel like this is a big responsibility," said Bruegger of his recent appointment. "There are a lot of positive things I can do for our community."

Bruegger said he hopes to really dig into the issue of affordable housing during his time on the board.

"I would like to see some use of the affordable housing funds Grand Lake has," he said. "I would like us to be able to figure out a solution for affordable housing."

Bruegger indicated he also wants to focus on economic vitality and hopes to see the remainder of the vacant buildings on Grand Lake's main street filled.

"Grand Lake is a small enough community that, if you see something you want to fix, you can actually do something about it," Bruegger said. "Your voice matters here."

Hailing from the small town of Kittredge near Evergreen, Solgot has been a full-time resident of Grand Lake since 2015, though she owned a home in the community before moving to the area permanently. Solgot retired last spring from a career in the music industry where she worked as a talent agent, manager and event planner.

Solgot said she was honored by her new position as a Grand Lake Trustee.

"Although I was appointed and not voted into the position, I take it every seriously and do believe I am a direct extension of the community," said Solgot. "I believe that if you feel there is a problem and one does not work to correct or relieve the problem, then you become part of the problem."

She highlighted redevelopment projects taking place in Grand Lake this spring as issues of interest. "I think I can make a useful contribution to the town. I share the board's vision to make Grand Lake vibrant again," she said.

The two new trustees will now fill out the remaining terms of Sabo and Gasner. Their current terms as trustees will end in April 2018.