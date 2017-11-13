2 Grand County ski resorts land on USA Today’s 10 Best contest

Two of Grand County's premier resorts now have a little bit more to brag about as they landed on USA Today's 10 Best competition.

Each year USA Today holds a series of voting contests called 10 Best, covering an expansive range of topics, including everything from best frequent flyer programs to best holiday event at a theme park. Among the categories is best cross-country skiing, and now Grand County has two entries listed in the top: Devil's Thumb Ranch near Tabernash and Latigo Ranch north of Kremmling.

As of Sunday afternoon, Devil's Thumb Ranch was listed as third on USA Today's 10 Best website while Latigo Ranch was listed as sixth.

Both Grand County and Vernon, British Columbia, hold honors for having two resorts in the Top 10 list, which is topped by White Grass Ski Touring Center in West Virginia.

Devil's Thumb Ranch, located between Fraser and Tabernash on County Road 83, is one of Grand County's most well-known destinations and offers nearly 75 miles of trails in the shadow of the Continental Divide. Devil's Thumb plans to begin opening sections of its cross-country ski trails by Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

According to representatives from the Devil's Thumb, somewhere between 2,000 to 3,000 visitors use the trails over the course of a winter.

Recommended Stories For You

Latigo Ranch, located northwest of Kremmling near Red Dirt Reservoir on Grand County's far western edge, is just a short way north of Gore Pass. The ranch offers 31 miles of groomed trails and many more back country options, away from their dude ranch amenities.

Latigo typically tries to have their Nordic trails open for skiing the week before Christmas and are shooting for an opening date of Dec. 16 this year.

Depending on weather and a few other factors, Grand County residents can typically cross-country ski for free at the resort. Latigo does not charge county residents for using their trails, though the trail network is sometimes closed when no guests are at the resort.

Prospective cross-country skiers from Grand County hoping to take advantage of the free offerings should call the ranch before heading out to the resort to make sure the trails are open for the day.

Local citizens can still enter their votes for the contest to help ensure Grand County remains at the top of the list. Voting for best cross-country ski resort in North America continues through early next week. Each person can vote once per day through noon EST on Nov. 20, when voting will end.

Winners of the category will be announced Nov. 24.