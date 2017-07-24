 3-vehicle collision blocks traffic on Berthoud Pass | SkyHiNews.com
From Staff Reports

3-vehicle collision blocks traffic on Berthoud Pass

Traffic was backed up for nearly a half-mile Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash occurred near the top of Berthoud Pass in Grand County.

Only minor injuries were reported, according to those at the scene.

Crews with the East Grand Fire Department, along with Grand County EMS and Grand County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene of the collision, which happened at around 3 p.m. on the west side of the pass.