A single pin | SkyHiNews.com

The hearty contingent of Grand County bowlers pictured above flocked north last week to the 66th Annual State USBC Open Handicap Championship. Doubles and singles events were held at Highland Park Lanes in Greeley with the team event the following day at Sweetheart Lanes in Loveland. Thanks to both these great houses for hosting this competition. The highlight of the weekend was the father-son rivalry between Chris and Dillon Baer. In an exciting team series, Chris rolled a 607 only to be edged out at the very end by a single pin when Dillon finished with a 608. Handicap bowling is enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels as an entertaining social outing with exercise. Call the Foundry in Winter Park to inquire about fall leagues and follow the bowlers on Facebook at Bowling in Grand County.