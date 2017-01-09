A three-car accident, one fatality has closed US Highway 40 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A three-car accident occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 225 in Tabernash.

“US Highway 40 is closed”, said Lieutenant Dan Mayer, Public Information Officer for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the accident is at mile marker 225 traffic is being detoured to County Road 5. Mayer said the closure could last until 1:30-2 p.m.

The accident is between the two entrances to County Road 5.

EMS responded and an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mayer. One other person was transported to Middle Park Medical Center with minor injuries.

Mayer said the Colorado State Patrol’s Accident Investigation unit is on-scene and still determining the exact cause of the accident.

It is raining right now in Grand County and roads are slick.

This story will be updated throughout the day.