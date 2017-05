‘A to Z’ coming to City Market | SkyHiNews.com

Using a blend of archival pictures from the Grand County Historical Association, contemporary photographs from the author's vast personal collection, and community contributions, "A to Z: Your Grand County History Alphabet" is a treasure trove of local heritage for children and adults.

Author Penny Rafferty Hamilton, a long-time Grand County resident, writer and photographer, will be present from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friay and Saturday at City Market in Granby to greet shoppers and sign copies of her book, one of three total she has written pertaining to Grand County. Hamilton, who loves Grand County's western values and pioneer history, will be clad in pioneer costume for the event.