Adele Ignarski, 1921-2017

Adele "Adelyne" Ignarski, nee Chmielowski, died peacefully on Sept. 15, 2017. Adele was born and raised in Chicago on March 19, 1921 to Mary and Matthew Chmielowski. She met her husband Joseph Ignarski and they were married for 10 years before his passing in 1971. Joe and Adele had one daughter Lisa (Wayne) Jonas of Grand Lake. Adele moved to Colorado with Lisa and Wayne in 2010 and into the excellent care of staff at Cliffview As- sisted Living in 2013 and then into long term care tended to by the caring and compassionate team at Kremmling Hospital since 2016.

Always a Chicago girl, she enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears until macular degeneration took her sight. A lover of music, cooking and gardening, she was also well known for her great sense of humor and big laugh. Always the life of the party, she enjoyed making people smile with her singing reminiscent of Lucille Ball and her snappy polka moves. She was especially fond of her "furry grandchildren" two dogs and five cats and simply loved life and those around her.

Her beloved husband, mother and father, and dear sisters Loraine and Virginia precede her in death. Her daughter, son-in-law, two sisters LaVerne Podgorski and Mary Jane Schaeferle, as well as her nephews Bob, Jim, Tom Podgorski, Chuck and Larry Blaine, niece Jody Boldt and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, survive her. She will be missed and is now at peace with the Lord and the many loved ones who passed before her. A simple memorial celebrating her life will be held at Salata Funeral Home in Gurnee, Ill., on Sept. 29. There is no memorial in Colorado planned.

If you wish to honor Adele's memory, donations to Grand County Pet Pals, PO Box 1972, Granby, CO 80446 would be appreciated.