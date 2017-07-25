Adrenaline rush: Never Summer race returns to Grand County | SkyHiNews.com

A test of both physical and mental endurance returned to Grand County last weekend.

Over 100 people gathered at Granby Ranch over the weekend to take part in the second annual Never Summer Adventure Race.

Racers gathered early Saturday and Sunday morning at the Granby Ranch Base Lodge to receive final instructions, and frantically mark last minute changes to their maps. The race started at the top of the mountain, sending racers biking down the slope in search of a day's worth of checkpoints.

The adventure race sends participants all over Grand County on foot, bike and raft to find a series of checkpoints, and return to Granby Ranch before the timer runs out. The event has both a 24- and a six-hour race.

"I think the challenges are both physical and mental," said Kendra from Colorado Springs. "It tests what you think you can do, then you have to go a little bit further."

The event drew racers from all over the country, and featured everyone from beginners to national champion adventure racing teams.

"I saw a post on Facebook about it and it seemed really interesting," said Emily Jarvis from Thornton. "I've done spartans, but nothing like this. Honestly, I've never even rafted in a river before."

The 24-hour race was won by favorites Adventure Medical Kits from Oakland, Calif. Adventure Medical Kits has won the last three United States Adventure Racing Association's National Championships. Schiller Insurance and NV Journey took second and third, respectively, in the 24-hour race.

The six-hour race was won by SPAGA, with Team Red Cross and Journey Squad following in second and third.

The Never Summer is set to be hosted at Granby Ranch again next year, and promises to deliver another challenging adventure for all participants.

"The best part about it is the challenge," said Heidi Simon from Castle Rock. "Just when you think you've got it licked, it'll lick you back."