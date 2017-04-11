 Adult league champs | SkyHiNews.com

Adult league champs

The winners of the 2017 Fraser Valley Rec Adult Basketball league and tournament champions were the Pistols. The Pistols finished the regular season with an 8-1 record. Pictured from lefto to right: Tim Gagnon, Louis Rees, Marcus Twyman, Peter Vickrey, Tom Pierro, Ryan Barwick, Adam Barham and Michael Solomon.