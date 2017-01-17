Ahrens: A meow and bark of thanks | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Thank you for supporting our Pet Food Drive/Shelter Supply Drive

On behalf of Grand County Pet Pals, the Grand County Animal Shelter and Max’s Full Belly Deli (Grand County’s only pet food bank), I would like to say thank you to the management and employees of City Market, locals and non-locals for making the December annual Pet Food Drive/Shelter Supply Drive a huge success. There was some major competition with blowing snow and an 11 a.m. Broncos game. However, I believe we were still the winners.

I was recently at the Ace Hardware in Granby and saw some polished stones for sale with words engraved on them. One I picked up read Gratitude. The other read Believe. The words are perfect for this thank you letter. I always believe in the kindness of people as it relates to helping the animals of this county. Whether they are visiting or live here, it is rare to find someone who doesn’t pick up something on our wish list when they are asked. I am filled with gratitude for that kindness. I am also grateful for the people who give up their time on a Sunday to help with this worthwhile event. I would like to officially thank Mary Ann Kerstiens, Irene Coleman, Samantha and Shawn Bruegger, Steffi, Natascha and Glenn O’Flaherty. Chris Bettey (who won his own battle against the Fraser Flats) and Cassidy Davis. Much to my horror, last year I left out Deb Pellini in my thank you to the paper. A late thanks to Deb, sorry about that. Have a great 2017 everyone.

Kate Ahrens

Project Founder of Max’s Full Belly Deli