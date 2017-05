‘American Pickers’ to film in Colorado | SkyHiNews.com

Do you have a collection of antiques? If so, you could get on TV.

The History Channel's documentary series, "American Pickers," will be filming in Colorado and they're looking for leads throughout the area for people with sizeable and unique collections of antiques.

"American Pickers" is a reality television series that focuses on Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two antique "pickers" who travel around the country buying antiques and collectables for resale. The show "hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way."

If you or someone you know owns a large collection of antiques you can send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).