Colorado River District accepting grant applications | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Colorado River District is inviting constituents, within its 15-county region to apply for a funding opportunity for projects that protect, enhance or develop water resources.

Proposals must seek to achieve one or more of the following objectives, (with a preference for projects that utilized senior water rights that were in use before 1929):

• develop a new water supply

• improve an existing water supply system

• improve instream water quality

• increase water use efficiency

• reduce sediment loading

• implement watershed and riparian management actions

Past projects have included the construction of new water storage, the enlargement of existing water storage or diversion facilities, rehabilitation of non-functioning or restricted water resource structures, implementation of water efficiency measures and other watershed enhancements. Each project will be ranked based upon its own merits in accordance with ranking criteria.

Successful grantees can receive up to a maximum of $150,000 or approximately 25 percent of the total project cost for their project. Application deadline: 5 p.m., January 31.

The Colorado River District includes all watersheds of the Colorado River within western Colorado, except those that drain to the San Juan River or to the Dolores River upstream of the Mesa County line.

To access the application, guidelines and policies visit http://www.ColoradoRiverDistrict.org/grant-program. For more information please call 970-945-8522 or email grantinfo@crwcd.org.