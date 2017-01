Free Ask A Lawyer clinic, Feb. 9 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Ask A Lawyer Legal Clinics continue in 2017. To make an appointment, go to 307 Moffat Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs or call 970-725-3357. Walk-ins will be helped if time allows. These free, 30-minute clinics are free for residents of Grand County. Please bring with you leases, court papers for your questions.

Appointment are Noon to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.