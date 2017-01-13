Fundraiser for eighth-grade DC trip | SkyHiDailyNews.com

On Thursday, January 19 from 5 – 9 p.m., 22 students East Grand Middle School will be working at the Sagebrush to help fund their class trip. Sagebrush BBQ & Grill will donate half the proceeds of the night to the students.

to help fund the annual class trip to Washington DC.

The students will be hosting, busing tables and performing various duties around the restaurant for the evening. The community is encouraged to join us for dinner to support the students. Reservations are recommended.

“We are proud to support the students, their trip to Washington DC, and give back to the community that has supported us,” said Dave Freeman, owner of Sagebrush BBQ & Grill.