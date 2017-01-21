 Granby frost | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Granby frost

Laurel Gillespie of Granby submitted this photo from Jan. 18 on County Road 57 near the Grand County Animal Shelter. âThe frost was cloaking everything and the sun was trying so hard to break through,â she said.Photo Courtesy of Laurel Gillespie |

