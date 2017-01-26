Green Corner: Recyling options exist in Grand County | SkyHiDailyNews.com

About once a year it’s good to over what is available in Grand County in the way of sustainable services and recycling.

Amazingly, a lot of the sites out there referencing who does what, are either outdated or have changed in the last couple of years. To start off, there still is recycling here In Grand County, contrary to what a lot of newbies and tourists think.

Granby

One can go to Ace Hardware in Granby on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drop off for a donation to GRRC of $2. Get there early; because once the bins fill up, you have to wait until the next weekend.

Waste Management also offers pick-up recycling services for a fee or customers can find a free drop-off for their recyclable items in Hot Sulphur Springs at 321 East Byers Avenue. The Trash Company offers pay-as-you-throw service at 723 County Road 612, based on volume. Look up http://www.the-trash-company.com/company-news-post-2/ for details on what’s accepted.

Grand Lake

Grand Lake currently has a pay-as-you-throw trash program. A 25-gallon trash bag is available for $3 each and a 40-gallon trash bag for $5 each at Grand Lake Town Hall and the Visitors’ Center as well as at these local merchants: Circle 3 Grocery, Conoco, Grand Lake Hardware, Grand Lake Center and Mountain Food Market.

Fraser

Fraser is currently working on developing a new public facility for locals, guests, and visitors that will provide a pay-as-you-throw for trash and recycling services. The recycling is intended to be free, while the trash is charged per bag. Look forward to its implementation soon and go to your Town Board meetings held on the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Fraser Town Hall, to comment or support it.

Both Ace Hardware’s accept paint from any name brand as long as it’s in a container with the original label on it and is not leaking. The Granby Ace also recycles CFL bulbs and American flags to get burned properly. Fraser Ace takes rechargeable batteries and thermostats, as well as CFL bulbs.

Hot Sulphur

For any metal recycling, Harms Excavating takes most metal and is located at 324 E Grand Ave, Hot Sulphur Springs, CO 80451. Please drop off during business hours only. Call them at 970-725-3540 for details.

Other services

Electronics have been declared illegal to throw out by the state of Colorado since 2013. Blue Life LTD takes electronics for a fee and will pick up at your residence. Call Jim to set up an appointment at 970-281-2444 or email at JJM@bluelifeco.com.

Both Napa and Carquest take clean, non-contaminated motor oil and car batteries at their locations. Napa offers $5 for the batteries.

Only Safeway and City Market take plastic bags. Re-using them or carrying your own is a much better way to carry groceries, but if you don’t, make sure you drop them off at their entrances. Mountain Dawg, in Fraser, also takes them for re-use.

Take advantage of all these options and support keeping our valley clean and doing the right thing for Mother Earth and our children’s future.

Thomas Harris is the President of the Board of Infinite West.