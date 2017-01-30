Middle Park Conservation District, meet Katlin Miller | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Katlin Miller is the District Manager/Executive Director of the Middle Park Conservation District. The District works on the following resource concerns: range, hay and pasture, noxious weed control, forest health and fire mitigation, water conservation, wildlife conservation and wildlife-livestock interactions, small acreage management and youth education.

One of the organization’s tasks is selling seeds to ranchers that will enhance their land. For example, ranchers can add clover to enhance protein content and grow a better quality of hay, said Miller.

Another benefit the organization offers to landowners in Grand and Summit County is if a landowner recently logged an area and wants to re-seed their land.

“We can help with that,” said Miller

Additionally, the organization assists ranchers with soil conservation issues if they are busy working on calf sales and hay profits.

“Many times ranchers work through us. We assist with irrigation to help enhance their land to produce,” Miller said.

Seedling project

The Colorado State Forest Service in Fort Collins grows seedlings. Middle Park Conservation District can buy seedlings at a reduced rate and sell to ranchers and landowners in Grand County. Growing different types of plants helps conservation efforts, enhances wildlife habit, stabilizes soil, and creates natural windbreaks, she said.

“And for homeowners, they can use seedlings for all the same reasons.”

One of Miller’s duties is working on small acreage management.

“So much of Grand and Summit County is being converted to small acreage and we understand as a Board, small acreage folks need to be educated about their land,” she said.

Education

“We try to hold one or two workshops on natural resources each year,” Miller said.

Last year’s workshops included topics on noxious weeds, insects and diseases and water law. “Water Law in a Nutshell” was a popular class, and has been offered for the last three years. It typically attracts 40 people, Miller said. A former water law lawyer teaches the class.

Background

Katlin Miller has been the District Manager/Executive Director of the Middle Park Conservation District since 2013. Her office is located in Kremmling. Miller was born in Grand County and is 2004 graduate of Middle Park High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University in Wildlife Biology with several minors in natural resources. She lives on her parent’s ranch just outside of Granby.

Before settling down as District Manager/ED Miller traveled around the world for four years. She worked on temporary research projects including a study on sea turtles in Costa Rica, seal rehabilitation in The Netherlands and participated in Students on Ice in Antarctica. She traveled in the winter and came back to Grand County in the fall for temporary work as a tech at Colorado Parks and Wildlife. After the fourth year of travelling she came back to Grand County and learned the current district manager of Middle Park Conservation District was retiring and applied for the job. When she is not working for the district she helps on her parent’s ranch, where she works with cattle, sheep and goats, and hay production.

“What I learn on the job helps me on the ranch,” she said.

Plans for 2017

Classes that Miller is considering for this year includes noxious weeds, forest health, and the popular water law class. Mountain Meadows Hay Day comes to Grand County this year; it comes every six years. Miller is working on two guildes for publication this year: a Small Acreage guide and a Noxious Weeds in Grand County booklet.

Miller will hold educational workshops including 4-H Mud and Muck Day and Water Warriors sixth-grade program at East Grand Middle School.

The Middle Park Conservation District is dedicated to the protection of natural resources and the wise use of land, soil, water, air, wildlife and related natural resources through education, program administration, and technical assistance for the benefit of all.

Middle Park Conservation District Board has five members: Deb Wood, Parshall, Dave Abbott, Kremmling, John Longhill, Silverthorne, Jay Yust, Kremmling, Justin Fosha, Granby. Also part of the their Board as Ex-Officios: Mark Volt, District Conservationist, NRCS, Ron Cousineau, District Forester, CSFS and Travis Hoesli, Extension Director, Grand County Extension.

Seedling sales continue through May 1. The nursery in Fort Collins has a set inventory and some species are already sold out.