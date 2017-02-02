 Moving mountains | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Moving mountains

Tyler Tomasello / Special to the Sky-Hi News |

A community united can move mountains. The group, Moving Mountains, packed the Fraser Valley library once again on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Moving Mountains will be having weekly meetings to discuss issues effecting Grand County and to find ways to help make a positive impact on the local and national community.

