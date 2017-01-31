Obituary: Clyde William “Bill” Hoornbeek | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Clyde William “Bill” Hoornbeek, 88, of Granby, Colo., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Berthoud Living Center in Berthoud, Colo.

Born in Steamboat Springs, Colo., to Clyde H. and Gladys Hoornbeek, he grew up north of Craig and graduated from the high school in Craig. In 1954 Bill moved to Grand County (Fraser and Granby Colo. areas) with his wife Myrtle and two young sons. Bill loved the out-of-doors and spent his entire life as a logger. He also ran a very successful business for almost 50 years (Bill’s Repair Service), selling and servicing chain saws. Bill was married to Myrtle for 54 wonderful years until the Lord took her home. He then remarried and had another 11 great years married to Sheri, who lovingly and tenderly cared for him to his last days.

Bill is survived by his wife Sheri (Holliman) Hoornbeek of 11 years and her six children, Maria (Lance) Mosman of Craig, Colo., Jennifer (Terry) Russell of Grand Lake, Colo., Joe (Kristi) Holliman of Longmont Colo., David (Melissa) Holliman of Canyon, Texas, PJ (Chris) Corcorran of Granby, Colo., John Holliman of Granby, Colo., 16 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by grandson Leon (Megan) Brown of Greeley, Colo., his son Kenneth (Linda) Hoornbeek of Loveland, Colo., grandson Joel (Kylie) Hoornbeek of Wellington, Colo., grandson Josh (Kathi) Hoornbeek of Fort Collins, Colo., granddaughter Sarah Hamilton of Loveland, Colo., and granddaughter Emily (Zach) Thornton of Chandler, Ariz., and 15 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife Myrtle (Smith) Hoornbeek and his son Clyde George Hoornbeek.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 25 at Good Shepherd Chapel, 5124 S. College Avenue (US Highway 287) in Fort Collins, CO. A grave side memorial will also be held at the Fraser Cemetery in late May or early June, time to be announced later. Family and friends may visit Bill’s Memorial Tribute at http://www.allnutt.com and leave a message of condolence for the family.