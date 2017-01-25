Pets for adoption | SkyHiDailyNews.com

My name is Marilyn. I am an older, spayed girl-possibly 12 plus years. I have been at the shelter for too long. I like it here but it’s not my forever home. Please give a senior girl a chance. I will show you what unconditional love is all about.

My name is Princess. I am a 2-year-old, spayed female. I came to the shelter and had a litter of kittens. All my kittens are gone but I am looking my forever home. I have a very sweet personality and would fit perfectly into your household.

Hi. My name is Cassidy or you can call me Fuzz Bucket. I have lots of fur. I am a 3-yearold, neutered male. I came in as a stray. I am shy at first but do come out of my shell.

Hi there!! My name is Dora. Because I am aDORAble. I am a spayed female, 2-year-old, Corgi. I need an active home where I can also be spoiled. I love belly rubs and I love attention.

Please call or visit the Grand County Animal Shelter in Granby 970-887-2988