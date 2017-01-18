 Slow down for moose | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Slow down for moose

A baby moose was separated briefly from its mom and had fallen on the icy road at least a dozen times. Cars need to slow down and give more space when wildlife is near the road.Photo Courtesy of Samantha Piccolo |

