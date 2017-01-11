 Stitch, available for adoption | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Hi I’m Stitch!! I am a 5- to 6-year-old, spayed female, Siamese cross. I was brought in as a stray so the shelter doesn’t know too much about me. They have learned though that I am super friendly and love to be petted. Please call the Grand County Animal Shelter to make arrangements to visit Stitch 970-887-2988.