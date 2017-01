Volunteer with Junior Achievement in schools | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Junior Achievement (JA) is committed to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in today’s economy. JA volunteers come from all walks of life. But they all have a common vision: sharing a message of hope and opportunity with each and every young person they reach. JA makes volunteering easy by providing fun, engaging curriculum that helps to teach the importance of financial responsibility, work readiness and entrepreneurship. You can share your own life lessons along the way to bring relevancy to the activities. Volunteers are needed in classrooms at Granby Elementary and Fraser Valley Elementary this spring.

Please contact Sally Messinger at smessinger@jacolorado.org for more information.