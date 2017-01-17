What’s happening at EGSD | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Week of Jan. 16

• The EGMS drama club has started rehearsals for this year’s play, “Alice in Wonderland”. More than 20 students auditioned, and it will be a talented cast. Two performances will be held on Saturday, March 18 at EGMS.

• Granby Elementary is happy for the teamwork shown in our district when a custodian was sick and most everybody chipped in to help remove snow, including the Superintendent.

• At Fraser Valley Elementary, the students and teachers grabbed shovels and helped remove snow when their custodian was not at work.

• Beginning at 9 a.m., Friday, February 3 the high school counseling department will be providing a four-week class to prepare for the SAT.

• The mandatory Junior SAT Prep day will be March 9 in the High School Auditorium.

• FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) from the high school will be traveling to Broomfield on February 2 with the goal of advancing to the State Competition,which will take place in Vail on April 19-21. The students have worked hard all semester and are very excited to compete.

• Tenth-grade trumpet player, Megan Life, has made All State Band 2017. Congratulations to Megan.

• Band students Ana Makowski and Robin Vogelbacher, along with choir students Karmen Reynolds, Matt Hardman, Shayna Hickox and Avery Mutch have all been accepted into Jazz Aspen Honor Jazz. The concert will be in early February in Carbondale.

• January is Ski Safety Awareness month. Winter Park Resort and the National Ski Areas Association hosted a safety awareness poster contest for kids in grades 4,5 and 6. Posters will be displayed January 13-22 at the Winter Park Resort and winners will be honored on Friday, January 20, at the Balcony House. The top place winners get to spend a day with ski patrol. Fraser Valley Elementary Ski poster winners for 2016-17 are: Bryce Johnson fourth-grade, Alex Hanna fifth-grade, Izzy Mont fifth-grade, Juliette Castillo fourth-grade, Emma Lence fifth-grade, and Alli Van Bemalen fifth-grade.

• Before the holidays, we asked folks to send birthday cards to an ex-student who has medical issues. We are happy to tell you that the family stopped counting after he had received over 600 cards! Thank you all for making this possible. What a great school and community we are a part of!