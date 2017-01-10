What’s happening at EGSD | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Week of Jan. 9

• Granby Elementary Student Council is having a “Hat, Glove and Mitten Drive” for Mountain Family Center. Their goal is 175 items collected from Jan. 9 to Feb. 7 which will earn the students a “Hat Day” at school.

• Last week the eighth-graders made their service-learning project proposals for this year. The competing ideas were: a county-wide bus system, rebuilding the Grand Lake boardwalk, working with the Blue Star Connection to create homemade instruments for kids with cancer, and trail maintenance and reforestation on the Fraser to Granby Trail. Classes created presentations that were graded by a panel of teachers. The winning proposal this year is the trail proposal, which the students have named “High Altitude Grandscaping”. They will work in partnership with the Headwaters Trails Alliance and the Colorado State Forest Service, and the project will be completed in May or June.

• Granby Elementary’s new school flag will be unfurled and hoisted on Thursday, January 12. Student Council raised the money and designed the flag and Kopy Kat Office Supply produced it

• Betty Cramner called and thanked us for the students caroling at her home in December. Betty said “it was the biggest Christmas gift she has ever received”.

• GES has new snow fort molds to use on the playground (similar to those used on beaches with sand) to put all that snow to good fun use.

• Fifth-graders from FVES and GES are going to Young Ameritowne on Thursday, January 12. Ameritowne is a educational program offered to fifth-grade students to teach them about business, economics and free enterprise in a fun and hands-on way.

• The annual “Bonfils Blood Drive” sponsored by the National Honor Society was held on December 8 in the Library at Middle Park High School. Twenty-one donors (including 16 first-time donors) gave an hour of their time in donation.

• Winter Park Resort and the National Ski Association are hosting a safety awareness poster contest. All fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders in East Grand have been invited to participate in this fantastic community poster contest! Student posters will be on display at Winter Park Resort in the West Portal Station and Ski Patrol starting January 13 – 22. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony Friday, January 13 on the first level of the West Portal Station. Stop by and check out ski posters by student artist of EGSD.

• Angelina Butler (8th grade), Hayden Smith (12th grade), and Alana Krueger (4th grade) had their artwork on display at the annual Colorado Association of School Boards conference at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs last month.

• The local scholarships will start coming in during January. Our local community supplies over $60,000 in scholarships to our seniors moving on to further education. The most important part – Students need to apply for them. We already have two with due dates of February 1: Middle Park Stockgrowers Scholarship and the Middle Park Chapter 1267 Aviation Scholarship. You can watch for scholarships on our website (www.egsd.mphs.org) on the Counseling page. Students, be sure to check the Counseling Office for local scholarships.