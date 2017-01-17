WoodStem Floral & Decor wins WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award | SkyHiDailyNews.com

WeddingWire, an online marketplace for the wedding and event industry, announced WoodStem Floral & Decor, in Winter Park, as a winner of the 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® for Wedding Floral Design.

The Couples’ Choice Awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. The prestigious awards are given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year.

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with WoodStem Floral & Decor. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.

“The Couples’ Choice Awards’ ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire.

“It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as WoodStem Floral & Decor, who not only make a couple’s big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year’s winners on their achievements.”

As a Couples’ Choice Awards® winner, WoodStem Floral & Decor is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals in the U.S.

“WoodStem Floral & Decor is thrilled to be one of the top Flower Shops in Winter Park,” said owner, Melanie Rendleman.

“We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our clients and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award.”