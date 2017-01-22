 You’ve been flocked | SkyHiDailyNews.com

You’ve been flocked

Students in Interact Club at MPHS are doing the fundraiser, âYouâve Been Flockedâ to raise money to send school supplies to third world countries. Pictured from the left, front row: Junior Darby Howard, Senior Mackenzie DePlata, Sophomore Katelyn Cimino, Senior Maddy Hill, Senior Ryleigh Sutcliffe, and Senior Makenna Green. Back row from right: Senior Ashley Trotter, Sophomore Morgan Shaw, Senior Karmen Reynolds, and Senior Niki Mitchell.Linneya Gardner / Special to the Sky-Hi News |

Students in Interact Club at MPHS are doing the fundraiser, âYouâve Been Flockedâ to raise money to send school supplies to third world countries. Pictured from the left, front row: Junior Darby Howard, Senior Mackenzie DePlata, Sophomore Katelyn Cimino, Senior Maddy Hill, Senior Ryleigh Sutcliffe, and Senior Makenna Green. Back row from right: Senior Ashley Trotter, Sophomore Morgan Shaw, Senior Karmen Reynolds, and Senior Niki Mitchell.

Students in Interact Club at MPHS raise money to send school supplies to third world countries.