Apparent break-in at Winter Park Stop and Save ends in arrest | SkyHiDailyNews.com

An apparent break-in at the Stop and Save in Winter Park resulted in one arrest early Thursday morning March 2.

According to statements issued by the Fraser/Winter Park Police Department, at about 1 a.m. on March 2 an officer from the department was conducting a building check on the Stop and Save, located at 78415 Main Street in Winter Park, when the officer discovered businesses glass front door had been broken with a fire extinguisher.

Authorities contacted a manager of the Stop and Save who responded to the scene. A search of the interior of the store was conducted and a male suspect was found in one of the store's back rooms. According to statements from police officials, "a post-arrest search of the suspect revealed that he had stolen food items and cigarettes from the store."

Authorities have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dimitri Moreno of Westminster. Moreno was arrested and subsequently charged with Second Degree Burglary, Criminal Mischief and False Report to Authorities. According to officials, "When Moreno was arrested, he gave the police a false name in order to avoid being identified as having a warrant for auto theft out of Summit County."

Officials said Moreno was still in custody at the Grand County Jail as of mid-day Thursday. According to authorities, damage to the Stop and Save is estimated at $2,500.