Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, Pawnee National Grassland campgrounds and day-use areas increase fees | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Representatives from the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland (ARP) announced a fee increase for campgrounds and day-use areas operated by American Land and Leisure for the 2017 season.

Fees will increase by 10 percent or less to offset rising operating costs.

American Land and Leisure requested the fee change to offset the rising cost of trash collection, staffing, toilet pumping and campground cleaning. Fees were last changed in 2013.

Reservations made through the reservation system at recreation.gov before the pricing change will be honored at the 2016 price. Senior and Access passes will continue to be honored providing a 50 percent discount to holders at campgrounds.