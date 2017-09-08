Areas of Rocky Mountain National Park now closed for elk rut season

Rocky Mountain National Park officials put closures in place beginning this week for foot traffic and horseback riders off established roadways and designated trails.

The purpose of the closures is to prevent disturbance and harassment of elk during their fall mating period and to enhance visitor elk viewing opportunities, according to park officials. As always, elk calling and the use of spotlights or vehicle headlights for spotting wildlife is prohibited within the park.

The closures are now in effect from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, and will last through Oct. 31. Closures are effective in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow inside the park.

Fishing in the Fall, Thompson and Colorado rivers within the posted areas and during the closure period is also prohibited.