Around Grand: Loose hog stalls traffic on Highway 40, Granby picks town manager | SkyHiNews.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

Loose hog stalls traffic on Highway 40

It was a Wednesday to remember for the law enforcement officers of Middle Park when a locally owned potbelly pig escaped its pen and stalled traffic on US Highway 40 on the south end of Granby.

The incident caused numerous citizens to stop and watch the proceedings as officers from the Granby Police Department and deputies from the Grand County Sheriff's Office worked to return the pig to its nearby pen without injuring the animal.

Lieutenant Dan Mayer with the sheriff's office said he was in Granby speaking with municipal officers Wednesday around noon when authorities received a call about a large white pig in the highway near CARQUEST in Granby. One of Granby's officers responded to the scene but soon called for assistance. Mayer said when the officer called for assistance loud squealing noises could be heard in the background.

Additional officers from Granby responded to the scene as well as a pair of deputies from the sheriff's office. "When our guys got there they said traffic was stopped and everybody was laughing so hard they couldn't drive," Mayer said.

Mayer explained that officers tried pulling the pig out of the highway, but the very large sow was unwilling to go. Pigs, unlike other livestock, do not lead easily with a rope and officials were forced to get a bucket to cover the pig's field of vision and walk it backwards to a waiting cart that was then pushed back to the pen.

Conveniently for the officers involved a few local citizens stopped to lend a hand with the process. "There were several people in the Granby area that enjoyed watching that," Mayer said with a chuckle.

GOVERNMENT

Granby selects new Town Manager

After nearly nine full months the Town of Granby has finally made a selection of a new town manager.

Aaron Blair of Fresno, Calif. is expected to begin his new role as head of the Granby municipal government in early June. On Tuesday March 28, the Granby Board of Trustees voted to have Granby Mayor Paul Chavoustie and the town's legal counsel enter into negotiations with Blair for the vacant position.

Chavoustie said the Board anticipates voting on the formal work contract at the next board meeting in early April. Blair currently serves as the president and CEO of the Downtown Fresno Partnership, a position he began in July 2014. Blair could not be reached for comment on this article.

Granby Mayor Chavoustie said of Blair, "He has a background in urban planning, economic development, downtown enhancement and is pretty much an expert in all areas of planning for towns."

Chavoustie said he expects Blair to provide great input on numerous projects the town has in the works or in the planning and development stages such as the Shorefox property, downtown economic enhancement and affordable housing.

"We really liked his planning skills," said Chavoustie. "We liked his experience with economic development, downtown renewal and his overall experience with bringing in businesses and jobs. All the experience he has will help us take Granby to the next level."

Chavoustie was excited about the selection, which came after a lengthy search process. Granby's town manager position became vacant in July 2016 when former Town Manager Wally Baird's contract was not renewed. Granby entered into a search process for a new town manager last fall, but in November town officials announced they did not reach a consensus on the right candidate and reopened the search process after the start of the New Year.

The town received a second set of applications and a shortlist of candidates, including Blair, was selected. According to Chavoustie, Blair was the town's first choice from this most recent round of applications.

Chavoustie said the town anticipates a June 12 start date for Blair. His exact starting salary will be determined through the negotiation process before a formal contract is signed. The starting salary for a Granby town manager varies somewhat based on the previous experience of the individual, but is typically within a range from roughly $90,000 to $110,000.

EDUCATION

Band jackets a source of pride for Middle Park musicians

Displays of achievement are a common thing.

From the diplomas often found hanging on the walls of white-collar professionals to the sacred medals our veterans wear with pride, achieving something worth recognizing often means a formal display of some kind. Most people in American are familiar with the letter jackets high school athletes receive, but what about those students whose great achievements come not on the court or field, but rather in the concert hall?

This year the music program at Middle Park High School began looking into the possibility of band jackets for musicians at the high school. East Grand Music Director Brad Pregeant explained.

"The kids really wanted something cool to represent them when they traveled to Honor events around the state," stated Pregeant. According to Pregeant, earlier this school year a parent of one of MPHS's leading band students approached a jacket distributor and a seamstresses to find out what options were available to the kids.

Originally roughly half of the Middle Park band students put in their own money to purchase the jackets. However, before any payments were made, a parent came to Pregeant and suggested applying to the Mountain Parks Electric Charitable Trust to help cover costs associated with purchasing the jackets.

After filling out grant paperwork, Pregeant was informed the trust board had voted unanimously to award the MPHS Band $760 to pay for roughly 20 jackets.

"They gave us a check in January," stated Pregeant. "The kids got their jackets, and a refund of their money."

Pregeant added the MPHS band plans to do another run of band jackets for interested students next fall.

"It will be a nice alternative to the full band uniforms," Pregeant stated. He also noted the band students will perform in full uniform for the first time in several years this year at the Memorial Day Parade in Grand Lake.

Also making the band jackets possible was Active Images of Winter Park. Needles Eye of Hot Sulphur Springs helped bring down costs as well by donating a portion of the embroidery work.

SPORTS

Moffat and Lotus cancel games against Middle Park

The athletes of Middle Park found themselves without opponents this week after both the high school baseball and soccer games were canceled.

Going into this week the men of the Panther baseball team were scheduled to take on the Moffat County Cowboys. The Panthers were previously scheduled to play against the Cowboys on Saturday March 11 in Craig; however, that game was rescheduled to March 28 after a snowstorm blanketed Craig shortly before the match, making the field unplayable.

Tuesday's game was once again scheduled to take place in Craig on the Cowboy's home field however the game was once again canceled. Panthers baseball Head Coach Jon Hall stated Moffat was once again snowed out for Tuesday game and the contest was canceled.

The Panthers next game is not scheduled for nearly two full weeks. The men of Middle Park are set to take on the Denver Science & Tech Stapleton Knights Tuesday April 11, beginning at 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Commerce City. After taking on the Knights the Panthers will prepare for their first home game of the year on April 13 when Middle Park squares off against Clear Creek in Granby. That game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The lady Panthers also found themselves without an opponent earlier this week. The girls of East Grand were set for a match against the Lotus School of Excellence Meteors Wednesday March 29 but the game was canceled due to an odd scheduled mishap on the part of the Lotus School.

East Grand Athletic Director Brandon Wilkes explained officials from the Aurora based Lotus School contacted East Grand earlier this week and informed them the Lotus School Spring Break occurs this week. As such, the lady Meteors would not be able to make it to Wednesday's game.

The lady Panthers still saw some action on the pitch this week though when they headed down to Aurora to take on the Aurora West College Prep Academy Spartans Thursday March 30. That game began at 4 p.m. and results were not available until after press time for the Sky-Hi News. Look for results from that game in the Wednesday April 5 edition of the Sky-Hi.