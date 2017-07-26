 In photos: At the Granby Farmer’s Market | SkyHiNews.com

In photos: At the Granby Farmer’s Market

Unfortunately the deluge of rain didn't hold out long enough Friday to completely miss soaking the Granby Chamber of Commerce's Farmers Market.

Held in the parking lot adjacent to Brickhouse 40 in Granby, the market still attracted many prior to the rainstorm as it offered vendors selling an assortment of items, from handmade crafts and tamales to locally roasted coffee and sweet peaches.