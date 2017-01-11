Avalanche warning remains in effect through Jan. 12 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) continues their avalanche warning through Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. The warning is in place for the Steamboat and Flat Tops, Front Range, Aspen and Gunnison zones. CAIC reports significant new snow and strong winds continue the high avalanche danger for these zones. Large and very large avalanches are expected during this warning period. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended at this time, according to CAIC.

CAIC reported Wednesday, Jan. 11 about the dangers: “You are very likely to trigger an avalanche in the new storm snow today. Strong winds and more new snow will keep the avalanche danger elevated for another 24 hours. The danger trend is lowering, but we are not out of harm’s way yet. There were numerous large avalanches reported on Tuesday in and around the Front Range zone.”

“Strong westerly winds since Monday continue to drift recent snow onto a variety of near and above treeline avalanche starting zones. Many of the large avalanches ran on west and south aspects both near and below treeline. Visibility continues very poor so observations into the above treeline elevation band are marginal at best,” according to CAIC.