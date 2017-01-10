Berthoud Pass closes Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation work | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Berthoud Pass is closed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed US Highway 40 Tuesday morning Jan. 10 between mile markers 250 and 234.5. The road is being closed to conduct avalanche reduction work. According to CDOT’s Twitter account this will be an “Extended closure” with no estimated time of reopening.

Berthoud is one of several high country passes closed Tuesday morning. Officials from CDOT have warned travelers that avalanche control work could potentially be conducted on all mountain passes in the State today and to expect many roads and passes to be closed for the avalanche work.