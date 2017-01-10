 Berthoud Pass remains closed, winds blow in Winter Park | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Panoramic Express, Pony Express, and Zephyr Express lifts are closed at Winter Park Resort for the time being due to wind. The National weather Service is calling for westerly winds of 22-25 mph and gusts up to 43 mph for the Winter Park area. Berthoud Pass remains closed for extended avalanche mitigation.