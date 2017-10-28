Berthoud Pass temporarily closed following two accidents

Update: State Patrol has finished clearing the four-car accident, and Berthoud Pass is now open, according to Mayer.

Berthoud Pass is temporarily closed following two accidents in close succession, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Office. There were no injuries reported.

Colorado State Patrol Troopers responded to a four-car accident near milepost 242, near the top of Berthoud Pass, around 10:30. Soon after a second accident took place near milepost 236. The State Patrol decided to close the road until they could remove the cars and clean the area, according to Mayer.

There is currently no timetable for the pass to reopen, though Mayer speculated that it would likely only be another 15-30 minutes until it is reopened.