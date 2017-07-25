Beware of local door-to-door magazine scam, sheriff warns | SkyHiNews.com

The Grand County Sheriff's Department is warning citizens to be wary of a possible magazine sales scam that has already duped at least two local residents.

A group of individuals, described between the ages of 17 to 20, on Saturday reportedly began soliciting magazine sales door to door in an attempt to raise money for a school trip for Middle Park High School, according to the sheriff's department. Middle Park High School, however, subsequently denied that any of its students were participating in fundraisers at the time.

The sheriff's department began receiving calls the following day from residents asking about the suspicious dealings.

"The concern is whether or not they're legitimate, and that they were using deceptive practices in sales saying they were from Middle Park High School," stated Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Department.

There are at least three individuals going door to door, according to Mayer. While the location of the scam was said to be Grand County, it seems localized to the Granby and Winter Park areas.

The salespeople are using "detailed knowledge" of the area to legitimize their claims of being local high school students. It also appeared they were operating without the proper sales permits, Mayer added.

Grand County Sheriff's Deputies along with Winter Park Police on Monday night made contact with four males in connection with the alleged fraud, who told police they belonged to a for-profit company outside of Grand County, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office. No further information was released regarding the subjects.

Law enforcement is urging anyone who did business with any of these individuals to cancel payments on checks or credit cards, or to contact the sheriff's office if paid in cash.

"Our recommendation is not to give them any money," Mayer urged.